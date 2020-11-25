Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Rules for isolation have been updated. Green list will be extended, too

The issue of short-term stays abroad is still being discussed.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Several changes related to the rules on isolation for those entering Slovakia will come into force on Thursday, November 26 at 7:00.

Not only incomers from EU countries will be able to avoid home isolation by showing a negative PCR test result no older than 72 hours. The list will be extended to include people coming from Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, the UK, and Switzerland.

At the same time, the age limit for children who are not required to undergo a COVID-19 test after entering Slovakia from a risky country if they have no COVID-19 symptoms will increase from three to seven years.

The regulation issued by the Public Health Authority also stipulates that people who have recovered from the coronavirus in the past three months and are coming from an EU member state or Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, the UK, and Switzerland do not have to self-isolate. They need to show a confirmation that they are healthy from their doctor, though.

New green list

At the same time, the list of less-risky countries changes as of November 26.

It will now include:

  • Australia
  • China
  • Finland
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Japan
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

Short-term stays abroad

The discussion over the exemptions for short-term stays abroad, which exempt Slovak citizens from having to show negative COVID-19 tests when returning to their homeland from abroad, is still underway, said State Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Martin Klus (SaS).

“We are currently facing technical problems as we don’t have permanent border controls and it’s hard how long people have been abroad,” Klus said after the November 25 cabinet session.

25. Nov 2020 at 17:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

