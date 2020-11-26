Bratislava airport falls to the bottom, the loss will be enormous

Košice airport is better off.

Two largest airports in Bratislava and Košice will finish the year 2020 with enormous losses caused by the pandemic.

While Košice airport managed to build regular reserves in the past, the airport in Bratislava will end yet another year in the red, the Index economic magazine reported.

Highest loss since 2012

Bratislava airport reported a loss of €4.39 million in 2019, even though the situation in the aerial business was good. That year, it handled 2.3 million travellers and received help in the amount of €3.3 million from the Transport Ministry.

26. Nov 2020 at 12:11 | Compiled by Spectator staff