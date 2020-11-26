Positive change needed during the pandemic. Giving Tuesday is approaching

Check tips on how to participate.

#GivingTuesday in the past (Source: Courtesy of the Pontis Foundation)

The international day of generosity, gifting and volunteering, which comes also under the name Giving Tuesday, will be held on December 1 this year.

The day was established as opposition to Black Friday. Companies, towns, organisations and millions of people around the world are participating, taking care of the environment, presenting values and supporting a sense of belonging among employees.

During Giving Tuesday, the participants become part of a bigger community that contributes to positive change.

Companies operating in Slovakia may participate and register at this link.

Those who want to participate and not break any pandemic measures, can try sending Christmas mail to seniors, take part in the collection of clothes, used electronics or other material, or offer their know-how to NGOs and donate a certain percentage of their profit.

They can also prepare an online programme for their employees' children, organise a common activity in cooperation with municipality or support local producers.

26. Nov 2020 at 12:14 | Compiled by Spectator staff