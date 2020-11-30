Anyone can publish a book. Authors often avoid publishers

Self-publishing is setting a new trend.

Nikoleta Kováčová has published two cookbooks without the aid of a publishing house. (Source: Archive of N. Kováčová)

A poor author had to self-publish a book because no publisher wanted to do so. Opinions like this are often voiced when authors decide to publish their books without the help of a publishing house.

However, self-publishing is becoming popular among an increasing number of authors these days. The lack of publishers’ interest in their book is only one of many reasons.

Some authors are lured by the idea of creative freedom; others want to control the entire process, from writing to distribution. They can even prevent their book from being offered for sale at a 50-percent discount only six months after publication.

Crowdfunding demonstrates interest

Nikoleta Kováčová has been running a blog and an Instagram account about her life as a vegan and sustainable lifestyle under her Surová Dcérka pseudonym for years.

She self-published her first cookbook Slovegán, with traditional Slovak recipes in the vegan style, citing creative freedom as a reason.

30. Nov 2020 at 10:51 | Monika Moravčíková