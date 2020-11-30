Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Anyone can publish a book. Authors often avoid publishers

Self-publishing is setting a new trend.

Nikoleta Kováčová has published two cookbooks without the aid of a publishing house.Nikoleta Kováčová has published two cookbooks without the aid of a publishing house. (Source: Archive of N. Kováčová)

A poor author had to self-publish a book because no publisher wanted to do so. Opinions like this are often voiced when authors decide to publish their books without the help of a publishing house.

However, self-publishing is becoming popular among an increasing number of authors these days. The lack of publishers’ interest in their book is only one of many reasons.

Some authors are lured by the idea of creative freedom; others want to control the entire process, from writing to distribution. They can even prevent their book from being offered for sale at a 50-percent discount only six months after publication.

Crowdfunding demonstrates interest

Nikoleta Kováčová has been running a blog and an Instagram account about her life as a vegan and sustainable lifestyle under her Surová Dcérka pseudonym for years.

She self-published her first cookbook Slovegán, with traditional Slovak recipes in the vegan style, citing creative freedom as a reason.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

30. Nov 2020 at 10:51  | Monika Moravčíková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Sulík’s party benefits from the dispute with PM Matovič

The Hlas party of former PM Pellegrini is rising, too.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (l) was charged by PM Igor Matovič (r) to purchase millions of antigen tests.

Investors pursued projects and transactions despite the virus

Investors pursued projects and transactions despite the virus. Check out the 2020 investment highlights from Slovakia.

The visualisation of new Istropolis building

Better times ahead for the Calvary in Bratislava

The last preserved station was restored this summer.

The last preserved station of the Stations of the Cross in Bratislava

Everyone crossing the Slovak border should have a negative antigen test from December 7

A number of the infected with coronavirus will grow.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)