Indoor visit to Lomnický peak. Check these activities in the High Tatras for ugly weather

There are dinosaurs on the spot where the imprints have been found.

Everyone has experienced going on a planned trip when the weather was not favourable for outdoor activities. If such a situation happens in the High Tatras, there are plenty of possibilities to spend time indoors. For more inspiration, check our travel guide about Tatras.

Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

One of them is the gallery Tatry Vnútri (Tatras indoors). This place provides a tour of the High Tatras under one roof and in whatever the weather.

Visitors will enjoy “climbing” to the second highest peak in Slovakia – Lomnický peak and also to the symbolic bridge, which is created by virtual reality. From here, it is possible to explore other peaks of the High Tatras.

There is also a cinema with a screened movie made by Slovak environmentalist Erik Baláž named Immortal Forest. Visitors will learn about nature and ecology, become familiar with Tatra nature and talk with mountain rescuers.

Have you ever touched the fur of a wolf? Do you know how limba pine smells? Which is bigger – the wingspan of eagle or the handspan of a human? This will all be answered in the gallery.

Dinopark

The Dinosaur Park in Dolný Smokovec is the perfect place for all small palaeontologists. The High Tatras are a place where dinosaur traces were discovered years ago.

The amusement park was built almost on the same spot where the imprints were discovered. There are ten oversized dinosaurs. They roar and move their limbs and tails.

Part of the tour is also a cinema with a dinosaur film for the smallest children. There are also trampolines, a bouncy castle and swings.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Black Stork Golf Resort in the High Tatras (Source: Courtesy of Golf International)

4. Dec 2020 at 10:19 | Compiled by Spectator staff