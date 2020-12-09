Tip for a trip: Peak with a ram as a name in the Western Tatras

The popular hike is a circuit.

Baranec, a peak named after the Slovak word for ram, baran, is the third highest peak of the Western Tatras.

It looms over the town of Liptovský Mikuláš and together with Kriváň in the High Tatras, they create a panorama of the town.

A hike to Baranec is very popular among tourists, especially because it could be planned as a circuit with a stop at the Žiarska chalet.

The hike starts at the paid car park at the mouth of Žiarska Valley and continues following the yellow mark to the Holý Vrch crossroads, which provides awesome views of the Liptov region.

After reaching Baranec, there is a way down to Žiarske saddle and then to Žiarska valley, until tourists reach the Žiarska chalet, where it is possible to buy food and drink and spend the night (but it may be closed under pandemic measures).

There are several options on how to continue from the chalet. It is possible to take an asphalt road, or original hiking trial through the forest with an educational path, or rent mountain scooters and take a ride back to the car park.

Baranec (2,184 metres above sea level) Difficulty: hard

hard Length of the circuit: 17.4 kilometres

17.4 kilometres Duration: 7.5 hours

7.5 hours Vertical distance: 1,304 metres

Source: www.visitliptov.sk.

Roháče in Západné Tatry (Western Tatras) (Source: Miroslav Mäsiar)

9. Dec 2020 at 12:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff