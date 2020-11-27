Fico admits to ties with Bödör

Former prime minister stands by his praise for the state secretary who confessed to corruption and court interference.

Former state secretary Monika Jankovská gave more details about her confession to the investigators of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) on Thursday.

Following the six-hour interrogation on Wednesday, Jankovská was asked to explain some of her allegations, as well as some of the messages she has exchanged with mobster Marian Kočner on the Threema app.

In the messages, they also mentioned Smer leader Robert Fico, whom they called "chief". Jankovská wrote Kočner that she spoke to Fico about getting judge Anna Šišková on board to reject custody for Kočner in 2018, the Sme daily wrote.

Related article Jankovská admitted to her relationship with Kočner. She also mentioned Fico Read more

"Did the chief tell you?" Kočner asked Jankovská. "He hinted at it," she answered.

She, however, insisted during her interrogation that she did not remember such a conversation with Kočner and she also maintains that Fico was unaware of her dealings with the mobster.

"I told Robert Fico during our meeting that I was dealing with the promissory notes, but I did not say for whom. At the same time I told him it would probably be good to have the media on Smer's side. I did not say I was doing this for Kočner, but the whole of Slovakia knew by that time that Kočner was behind the promissory notes. I also did not tell Fico that I was in contact with Kočner," she told the investigator as quoted by Sme.

Fico stands by Jankovská

27. Nov 2020 at 15:34 | Compiled by Spectator staff