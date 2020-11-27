Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Fico admits to ties with Bödör

Former prime minister stands by his praise for the state secretary who confessed to corruption and court interference.

Robert Fico during his November 26 press conference. Robert Fico during his November 26 press conference. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Former state secretary Monika Jankovská gave more details about her confession to the investigators of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) on Thursday.

Following the six-hour interrogation on Wednesday, Jankovská was asked to explain some of her allegations, as well as some of the messages she has exchanged with mobster Marian Kočner on the Threema app.

In the messages, they also mentioned Smer leader Robert Fico, whom they called "chief". Jankovská wrote Kočner that she spoke to Fico about getting judge Anna Šišková on board to reject custody for Kočner in 2018, the Sme daily wrote.

Related articleJankovská admitted to her relationship with Kočner. She also mentioned Fico Read more 

"Did the chief tell you?" Kočner asked Jankovská. "He hinted at it," she answered.

She, however, insisted during her interrogation that she did not remember such a conversation with Kočner and she also maintains that Fico was unaware of her dealings with the mobster.

"I told Robert Fico during our meeting that I was dealing with the promissory notes, but I did not say for whom. At the same time I told him it would probably be good to have the media on Smer's side. I did not say I was doing this for Kočner, but the whole of Slovakia knew by that time that Kočner was behind the promissory notes. I also did not tell Fico that I was in contact with Kočner," she told the investigator as quoted by Sme.

Fico stands by Jankovská

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

27. Nov 2020 at 15:34  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Who is ready for a vaccine in Slovakia

Vlhová won again. Boris Kollár is at home and will meet coalition partners to discuss GP vote. Justice Minister shows a new map.

Illustrative stock photo

Roundup: Bratislava’s Old Market Hall hosts Christmas markets

If you have not watched the 'Dracula' miniseries, filmed in Slovakia last year, it is about time.

Bratislava’s Old Market Hall will provide visitors with Christmas vibes in the coming four weeks. Each week, from Wednesday to Saturday, people can do a little bit of Christmas shopping at the venue.

Slovak court system gets shake up as Justice Ministry looks to root out corruption

Changes will mean fewer courts and specialised judges.

Courtroom

From COVID-19 miracle to apparent resignation to death and dying

The natural reflex of all failed politicians – and their uncritical fan clubs – is to point to cultural or geographical differences between “us” and “them”.

The COVID-19 ward in the University Hospital Martin
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)