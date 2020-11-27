Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Why you need to buy a belt

On this Black Friday, with society teetering on the brink of chaos, I ask that we all do our part.

(Source: Unsplash)

Sometimes I am still haunted by that endless loop of Christmas music ringing in my ears. It was the early 2000s, I was a student and I got a job working in a department store for the holiday season. I needed the money to buy gifts, so I spent hours every day folding sweaters. And then there was my nightmarish first day of work: Black Friday.

Legend has it that Black Friday got its name because it was the day that retail businesses crossed the threshold of profitability for the calendar year (passing from“red ink” into “black ink” in their accounting books). But the reality is much darker than that. Never have I felt closer to the line dividing civilization from barbarism then the time I saw two grandmothers arguing over who was going to save 25 percent on the last pair of jeans.

Until now, that is.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

27. Nov 2020 at 16:51  | Benjamin Cunningham

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Who is ready for a vaccine in Slovakia

Vlhová won again. Boris Kollár is at home and will meet coalition partners to discuss GP vote. Justice Minister shows a new map.

Illustrative stock photo

Roundup: Bratislava’s Old Market Hall hosts Christmas markets

If you have not watched the 'Dracula' miniseries, filmed in Slovakia last year, it is about time.

Bratislava’s Old Market Hall will provide visitors with Christmas vibes in the coming four weeks. Each week, from Wednesday to Saturday, people can do a little bit of Christmas shopping at the venue.

Slovak court system gets shake up as Justice Ministry looks to root out corruption

Changes will mean fewer courts and specialised judges.

Courtroom

From COVID-19 miracle to apparent resignation to death and dying

The natural reflex of all failed politicians – and their uncritical fan clubs – is to point to cultural or geographical differences between “us” and “them”.

The COVID-19 ward in the University Hospital Martin
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)