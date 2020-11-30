Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Michael's Tower closed from December due to reconstruction

It should reopen to the public in mid-2022.

Michael's Tower (Michalská Tower) is a significant feature of Bratislava Old Town.Michael's Tower (Michalská Tower) is a significant feature of Bratislava Old Town. (Source: Archive of Sme)

Citizens and visitors of Bratislava will not be able to enjoy the view from Michael's Tower for the next year and a half.

From December 1, the monument will be closed to the public for 18 months due to its long-awaited reconstruction.

“The museum plans to prepare a brand-new interactive exhibition that will show the fortification system with the use of the most modern technologies,” said Barbora Lichvanová of Bratislava City Museum (MMB), as quoted by the TASR newswire.

They also plan to create barrier-free access for blind people and people with hearing difficulties.

The reconstruction of Michael's Tower, which will involve assembly and the restoration of artwork, should be completed by mid-2022.

The previous reconstruction was conducted in the 1970s. At present, the condition of Michael's Tower is the result of neglected maintenance and the poor infrastructure of the building. It is currently used as a museum.

30. Nov 2020 at 11:24  | Compiled by Spectator staff

