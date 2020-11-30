Items in shopping cart: View
Sulík’s party benefits from the dispute with PM Matovič

The Hlas party of former PM Pellegrini is rising, too.

The recent conflict between PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) and his coalition partner, Economy Minister and chair of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) Richard Sulík, has seemingly benefited the latter.

At the same time, the Hlas party of ex-PM Peter Pellegrini is gaining popularity.

If the parliamentary election was held in late November, it would be won by Hlas with 19.1 percent of the vote. This is an increase of 0.4 percentage points compared to October.

The Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) would follow with 14 percent, down by more than 1 percentage point compared with last month. The third would be SaS with 12.1 percent, up by 1.4 percentage points.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo programme of the private TV Markíza broadcaster between November 18 and 15 on 1,004 respondents.

The Far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) would also make it to the parliament, supported by 9.5 percent of the vote, followed by Smer with 9.5 percent and the junior coalition party Sme Rodina with 6.1 percent. The non-parliamentary parties Progressive Slovakia and the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) would pass the threshold, too, with 5.9 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.

The dispute benefits Sulík

30. Nov 2020 at 11:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff

