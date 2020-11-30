Hospital manners expose the toxicity of Kollár

Unjustified privileges overshadow some good news of the coalition's work. Halloween testing will not be repeated during advent time.

Kollár acts like he does not realise what he is up against

Boris Kollár was always going to be a problem for Igor Matovič, with the many murky moments in his past and his tendency to get away with anything by saying that he is "Just Boris". Now Kollár has fully exposed one reason why he is toxic for a pro-transparency and anti-corruption government, which Matovič would like his bunch to go down in history as.

30. Nov 2020 at 13:01 | Michaela Terenzani