Half of all parents lack time to help their children with distance learning

Almost 80 percent of parents find it difficult to help their children with distance learning according to a poll on the consequences of distance learning for households and parents of children in grades five through nine.
The poll was conducted by the non-parliamentary party Spolu between November 18 and 21 by the Focus polling agency, the SITA newswire reported.
Lack of time, motivation and knowledge
The head of the party, Juraj Hipš, said the 517 parents that participated in the poll have an internet connection at home.
For 77 percent of them, it is more difficult to help their children learn when schools are closed compared to when their children were able to attend school. The difficulty level remained the same for 18 percent of parents.
1. Dec 2020 at 11:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff