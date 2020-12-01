Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Half of all parents lack time to help their children with distance learning

Some have a hard time motivating their children, others do not understand the curriculum.

(Source: <a href='https://www.freepik.com/photos/people'>People photo created by Racool_studio - www.freepik.com</a>)

Almost 80 percent of parents find it difficult to help their children with distance learning according to a poll on the consequences of distance learning for households and parents of children in grades five through nine.

The poll was conducted by the non-parliamentary party Spolu between November 18 and 21 by the Focus polling agency, the SITA newswire reported.

Lack of time, motivation and knowledge

The head of the party, Juraj Hipš, said the 517 parents that participated in the poll have an internet connection at home.

For 77 percent of them, it is more difficult to help their children learn when schools are closed compared to when their children were able to attend school. The difficulty level remained the same for 18 percent of parents.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

1. Dec 2020 at 11:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Education

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Car industry needs to jump on the latest trends

Economy minister promises extensive support for hydrogen technologies in Slovakia.

The Hydrogen Technology Research Centre (CVVT) is to be launched at the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021 in Košice to do R&D in this field.

What brands should do in a pandemic of distrust

Strategic communication lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic summarized and explained by experts from Seesame.

Illustrative stock photo

Want to publish a book? You can do it yourself

Self-publishing is setting a new trend.

Nikoleta Kováčová has published two cookbooks without the aid of a publishing house.

Slovakia keeps losing its best students. They are leaving for schools abroad

This can have an negative impact on universities, science as well as the labour market.

Some university graduates work in lower positions.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)