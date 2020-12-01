Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Economy minister Sulík is the most trustworthy politician regarding solutions to the pandemic

More than half of respondents also think that the government underestimated preparation for the second wave.

Richard Sulík introducing his pandemic plan in late November.Richard Sulík introducing his pandemic plan in late November. (Source: TASR)

People trust neither the prime minister, nor the health minister when it comes to their statements about the current pandemic situation.

Instead, they consider Economy Minister and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) chair Richard Sulík the most trustworthy.

This stems from a poll conducted by the AKO agency for the Trend weekly between November 23 and 27 on 1,000 respondents.

It also suggests that 31.3 percent of respondents think the government underestimated the preparation for the second pandemic wave.

Moreover, more than 60 percent said that PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) did not meet expectations linked to the management of the government.

1. Dec 2020 at 17:47  | Compiled by Spectator staff

