Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak economy will drop more than 6 percent this year

OECD December prognosis expects the economy to grow again next year.

National Bank of SlovakiaNational Bank of Slovakia (Source: TASR)

Slovakia's economy might contract by 6.3 percent this year. The situation is expected to improve though, and the economy is projected to grow at 2.7 percent in 2021, and by 4.3 percent in 2022.

This stems from the recent OECD Economic Outlook.

Inflation will stay low

The OECD predicts that consumption in Slovakia will gradually recover thanks to higher disposable income, improved conditions at the labour market and the increased household confidence as an effective vaccine is rolled out.

The public finance deficit may reach 10 percent Read more 

Investment growth will be limited by high uncertainty, weakened corporate balance sheet and low capacity utilisation.

Unemployment is set to fall gradually, but will remain above pre-crisis levels until the end of 2022, the report reads.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

1. Dec 2020 at 17:51  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Car industry needs to jump on the latest trends

Economy minister promises extensive support for hydrogen technologies in Slovakia.

The Hydrogen Technology Research Centre (CVVT) is to be launched at the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021 in Košice to do R&D in this field.

Half of all parents lack time to help their children with distance learning

Some have a hard time motivating their children, others do not understand the curriculum.

What brands should do in a pandemic of distrust

Strategic communication lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic summarized and explained by experts from Seesame.

Illustrative stock photo

Want to publish a book? You can do it yourself

Self-publishing is setting a new trend.

Nikoleta Kováčová has published two cookbooks without the aid of a publishing house.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)