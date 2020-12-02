Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Lockdown could be hard to avoid around Christmastime

Hospitals are filling up and the trend is worsening.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

The nationwide testing was probably not as effective of a “nuclear weapon” as PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) had hoped.

Two weeks later, it also seems that Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) was too optimistic when he predicted the testing could flatten the curve of people infected with the coronavirus.

Experts addressed by the Sme daily and hospital staff warn that the virus is becoming stronger again, which is reflected mostly in the number of hospitalised patients. A few hospitals even report the highest numbers since the March outbreak.

Some experts say that if Slovakia wants to contain the virus, it needs to impose a lockdown. Otherwise, we may have to spend Christmas in a very limited regime.

Healthcare staff overburdened and ill

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2. Dec 2020 at 16:43  | Ján Krempaský

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Another former police president reportedly charged in a corruption case

NAKA charged eight former high-ranking police, SIS and Financial Administration officials.

Milan Lučanský

Haščák of Penta detained and accused

Dozens of police officers raided Digital Park, the headquarters of the financial group.

Jaroslav Haščák

Economy minister Sulík is the most trustworthy politician regarding solutions to the pandemic

More than half of respondents also think that the government underestimated preparation for the second wave.

Richard Sulík introduces his plan.

Car industry needs to jump on the latest trends

Economy minister promises extensive support for hydrogen technologies in Slovakia.

The Hydrogen Technology Research Centre (CVVT) is to be launched at the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021 in Košice to do R&D in this field.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)