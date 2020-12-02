Lockdown could be hard to avoid around Christmastime

Hospitals are filling up and the trend is worsening.

The nationwide testing was probably not as effective of a “nuclear weapon” as PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) had hoped.

Two weeks later, it also seems that Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) was too optimistic when he predicted the testing could flatten the curve of people infected with the coronavirus.

Experts addressed by the Sme daily and hospital staff warn that the virus is becoming stronger again, which is reflected mostly in the number of hospitalised patients. A few hospitals even report the highest numbers since the March outbreak.

Some experts say that if Slovakia wants to contain the virus, it needs to impose a lockdown. Otherwise, we may have to spend Christmas in a very limited regime.

Healthcare staff overburdened and ill

2. Dec 2020 at 16:43 | Ján Krempaský