Fico and Kotleba have not been fined for being maskless yet

The police are dealing with violent protesters, but no politician has been penalized for calling on people not to wear masks.

Off with the masks, off with the masks, former Judge Štefan Harabin called on the crowd gathered in front of the Presidential Palace in Bratislava on November 17. He labelled the obligation to wear the personal protection equipment that medical staff have been using for about a hundred of years on a daily basis as torture.

Just a few streets away, Smer leader Robert Fico addressed another crowd. He wasn't wearing his mask either.

MPs of the extremist ĽSNS have also failed to wear their masks during the protests.

Wearing masks in public spaces at all times has been compulsory in Slovakia since October again.

Public health officials that the Sme daily spoke with have warned that the protests may be behind the recent increase in the number of coronavirus infections in Bratislava Region.

Two and a half weeks have passed since the November 17 protests, but the politicians have not been fined for their violation of the anti-pandemic measures.

2. Dec 2020 at 19:38 | Roman Cuprik