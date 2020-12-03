Grandson turns his blue-haired grandma into an Instagram sensation

President Zuzana Čaputová is one of her nearly 13,000 followers.

Photographer Marek Pupák takes pictures of his grandmother. He also created the blue.grandma profile on Instagram, where he posts the photos of her. (Source: Marek Pupák)

Do you still have those childhood memories, the ones of when you spent holidays at your grandmother’s, your belly stuffed to bursting and the smell of bublanina, a baked fruit pie, infusing the air?

And then you grew up, went to school, found a job and moved elsewhere. Your relationships with your grandparents cooled. You saw each other less because of your work, and some of your grandparents may have already passed away but your life has gone on.

When photographer Marek Pupák casually told his friends over a beer that he had spent the day with his grandmother collecting mushrooms in the woods and discussing various topics, they were mostly surprised.

3. Dec 2020 at 11:53 | Jana Alexová