Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

New rules for tax havens and other changes to income tax

The parliament has passed a vast number of amendments to income tax law.

The parliamentThe parliament (Source: TASR)

Income tax rules will change in Slovakia. Some of the major changes are aimed at fighting tax avoidance and exporting income to tax havens.

MPs passed a vast number of amendments to the income tax law, including a number of amending proposals, on December 2. Apart from changing rules for natural persons doing business with tax havens, the amendment also widens benefits for taxpayers and changes the rules for tax bonuses and the 13th and 14th month salaries.

Child bonus lower than expected

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

3. Dec 2020 at 17:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Bödör reportedly paid €50,000 for non-prosecution of ex-economy minister's nephew

The former minister has reportedly met with the investigator who informed on the case.

Peter Žiga

Fico and Kotleba have not been fined for being maskless yet

The police are dealing with violent protesters, but no politician has been penalized for calling on people not to wear masks.

Ex-police chief Lučanský in handcuffs

He is one of the eight people facing charges after Operation Judas.

Milan Lučanský

Matovič could have made comments about the US rather than Mongolia

I am proud of what has been achieved in Slovakia, says Billy Altansukh.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)