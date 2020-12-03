New rules for tax havens and other changes to income tax

Income tax rules will change in Slovakia. Some of the major changes are aimed at fighting tax avoidance and exporting income to tax havens.
MPs passed a vast number of amendments to the income tax law, including a number of amending proposals, on December 2. Apart from changing rules for natural persons doing business with tax havens, the amendment also widens benefits for taxpayers and changes the rules for tax bonuses and the 13th and 14th month salaries.
Child bonus lower than expected
3. Dec 2020 at 17:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff