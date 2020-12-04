Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Some schools will open on December 7

Matovič pushed through testing at schools, government is launching a pilot project this weekend.

PM Igor Matovič (front) and Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (back)PM Igor Matovič (front) and Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (back) (Source: TASR)

Some schools across Slovakia will open their gates on Monday, December 7, the government agreed on Friday, just one weekend before the expected opening.

“It does not mean that on Monday and in the coming days all schools should open,” Education Minister Branislav Gröhling said after the cabinet session on December 4. “These will be schools that have contacted the Government Office, the Prime Minister or the Education Ministry.”

Primary school pupils grades five to nine and secondary school students have been learning from home since October 26.

Students, their parents and school employees have to be tested if a school wants to open. The latest decision of the cabinet pertains to schools that have contacted the authorities, following the call of PM Igor Matovič on Thursday, and they are ready to participate in the pilot testing. Schools have to organise their own testing sites.

Matovič said that it is up to the school administrators, headteachers and parents now. At least one parent of a child who is to go to school has to get tested before they attend. He estimates dozens of schools will open, but certainly not hundreds of them.

Setting rules for January

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. Dec 2020 at 18:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Education

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Some schools open, so do some ski resorts

Top prosecutor to be appointed soon. Zsuzsová goes to prison in a murder case. Pezinok judges are busy deciding about custodies for high-profile suspects.

Health Ministry gearing up for COVID vaccines

Mass campaign planned to get people to take jab.

Illustrative stock photo

He was almost murdered. Instead, he is to become general prosecutor

It was not clear whether the election would take place on December 3 until the very last moment.

Maroš Žilinka

Žilinka elected the next general prosecutor

He received 132 votes out of the 147 present MPs.

Maroš Žilinka
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)