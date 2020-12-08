Christmas tram spreads holiday spirit in the streets of Bratislava

The tram's design was created in cooperation with artists.

The Christmas tram returned to the streets of Bratislava on St. Nicholas Day (December 6).

For the first time in the history of Christmas trams, the design was not proposed by the transporter itself but by designers and artists. They turned the tram into a moving gallery.

The Christmas tram is not only a tourist attraction this year. It is part of the public transport in Bratislava and will operate as a line 1 tram from Bratislava Main Station to Ľudovít Štúr square. During the week, it will operate during the afternoon hours and most of the day during the weekend.

“Whoever wants to travel with this tram has to purchase a travel ticket as they would for Bratislava public transport,” said Ľubica Melcerová, spokesperson for Bratislava public transport company (DPB), as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Support for culture

DPB cooperated with Slovak glass designer Patrik Illo, who organises an exhibition of Christmas decorations created by artists every year.

“Thanks to it, the Christmas tram will become a moving gallery of Christmas decorations created by Slovak artists and designers,” Melcerová said.

Illo also designed the outside of the tram. DPB wanted to support the cultural sector, as they have suffered during the coronavirus crisis.

8. Dec 2020 at 11:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff