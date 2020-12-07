Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

While coalition fights over schools, coronavirus grows stronger

New general prosecutor elected, thorough cleaning expected. Prominent arrests continue in December.

(Source: Sme)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Slovakia gets new general prosecutor

The election of the new general prosecutor went better than the last time around. That is not much of a benchmark, given that the previous selection of the general prosecutor took nearly three years and during the term of the previous GP things went from bad to worse.

In contrast, the MPs have now elected Maroš Žilinka, one of the seven candidates who took part in the unprecedented grilling that preceded their decision, in the very first vote they held on December 3.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Dec 2020 at 12:46  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

New government promises a new era in state IT

State IT to become more effective, bringing better services for citizens and businesses

Investment Minister Veronika Remišová

Another former police chief taken into custody

Milan Lučanský allegedly accepted bribes.

Milan Lučanský quit the post of the Police Corps president in June 2020.

Still waiting for Facebook to apologise

Platforms like Facebook and Twitter are starting to acknowledge what they really are.

To this Japanese ambassador, Bratislava is a cyclist’s heaven

Japanese Ambassador Makoto Nakagawa is a passionate bird watcher too, which is why Slovakia’s capital is the right place for him.

Japanese Ambassador Makoto Nakagawa on a bike trip in Bratislava.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)