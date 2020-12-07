While coalition fights over schools, coronavirus grows stronger

New general prosecutor elected, thorough cleaning expected. Prominent arrests continue in December.

Slovakia gets new general prosecutor

The election of the new general prosecutor went better than the last time around. That is not much of a benchmark, given that the previous selection of the general prosecutor took nearly three years and during the term of the previous GP things went from bad to worse.

In contrast, the MPs have now elected Maroš Žilinka, one of the seven candidates who took part in the unprecedented grilling that preceded their decision, in the very first vote they held on December 3.

7. Dec 2020 at 12:46 | Michaela Terenzani