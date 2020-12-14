Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Discover the magic of elves in Trnava during a new winter game

Inhabitants used to believe that elves protected their houses.

(Source: Martin Hesko, Trnava Tourism)

Trnava will become a more magical place this winter. The municipality has created a new winter game called Škriatkovo kúzlo (Elf’s Magic), full of the scent of home, mischief and cookies.

With this guide you’re sure to find that “Little Rome” is larger than life and ready to welcome you with open arms (and mead). With this guide you’re sure to find that “Little Rome” is larger than life and ready to welcome you with open arms (and mead). (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

During the game, players help an elf find a home and go through the most beautiful parts of 'Small Rome'. The game starts at the City tower and is available in Slovak.

Game is for free

This game is unrelated to Mighty Belt, a game played in the streets of Trnava during the summer. The principle of this winter game is easy – wandering in the streets with a mobile in hand will navigate you through the city centre from one window to another.

The route takes about an hour. Trnava-born Slovak actor Daniel Heriban narrates the game, which also features music composed by Tomáš Köppl.

“The music plays between the individual points so it will keep people in the magical atmosphere,” said Ján Novák from the Administration of Sport and Culture facilities of Trnava.

The team of people behind the game created their own elf world with its own rules.

“The scenario is written in a way that intensifies the Christmas magic during the advent, so I recommend to try it before Christmas. But it will be available during the whole winter,” said Jana Pekárková, the scriptwriter of the game.

Inhabitants of Trnava believed in elves

Trnava inhabitants used to believe that elves protected their houses from diseases and guarded their larder and property.

Five tips for enjoyable late autumn walks around Trnava Read more 

Tales involving elves became more popular when Ján Hollý and other Slovak writers and fairy-tale tellers started to write about them in the 19th century.

The game is free and it is not necessary to download the app. Players can play it directly on skriatkovia.trnava.sk.

14. Dec 2020 at 11:38  | Compiled by Spectator staff

