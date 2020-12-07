Cross-border commuters needs to show negative test results

The police will not check them for now.

Everybody who regularly crosses the borders has to show a negative result of a PCR or antigen test no older than 14 days when crossing the borders as of Monday, December 7.

Who are cross-border commuters? Slovaks and foreigners who work in border areas

Slovak citizens living in other areas

pupils and students

people taking care of their relatives

farmers taking care of a plot of land within 10 km from the borders

artists and other people working in culture who are exempt from home isolation and subsequent testing

athletes

It will be possible to show antigen tests carried out in other countries in Slovakia, but these will have to be certified in the EU member states.

The respective regulation issued by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) stipulates that everybody older than seven needs to have a negative test result. For now, children do not need to take the test, Chief Hygienist Ján Mikas said on December 4.

It is expected that the respective regulation will be updated.

The police will not check the cross-border commuters and other people with exceptions until further notice.

7. Dec 2020 at 11:19 | Compiled by Spectator staff