Bratislava airport plans flights to several new destinations

New flights could be affected by the pandemic.

The Bratislava airport plans to operate flights to destinations like Rome, Athens, Dubai, Malta, Burgas and Corfu during the summer season.

The summer season will last from March 28, 2021, to October 31, 2021.

At the same time, travel agencies have already scheduled several direct flights to the Maldives for the new year, the TASR newswire reported.

However, the offer will depend on the pandemic situation in the destination countries.

Where the airlines plan to fly

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will offer flights between Bratislava and Alghera, Sardinia, as well as Rome, Bologna and Milan in Italy. From the end of March, it also plans to launch return flights to Brussels-Charleroi, Paphos (Cyprus), Thessaloniki and Athens (Greece), Malta, Eindhoven (the Netherlands), Malaga (Spain), Kyiv (Ukraine), and Birmingham and Edinburg (UK).

The airline wants to continue to fly to London, Manchester and Dublin. These flights should be restored in mid-December.

Starting in June 2021, Ryanair plans to launch regular flights to holiday destinations including Burgas (Bulgaria), Corfu (Greece) and Mallorca (Spain).

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air wants to restore its flights to and from London-Stansted (UK), Kyiv (Ukraine), Sofia (Bulgaria), Skopje (North Macedonia), St Petersburg (Russia), and Lviv (Ukraine, only during Christmas and New Year) in mid-December.

Starting in April 2021, it plans to launch flights to Odessa and Lviv in Ukraine, but only if the epidemic situation allows it.

The flydubai airline offers flights to Dubai and back.

Cyprus Airways plans to launch during the summer a regular flight to Larnaka in Cyprus, and regular flights to Rhodes and Corfu (Greece).

Some novelties

Several travel agencies are organising direct flights from Bratislava to the Maldives for the turn of the years 2020 and 2021. The new flight schedule will also include flights to the Dominican Republic.

At the same time, the Air Cairo airline wants to launch flights to Hurghada (Egypt) from mid-December to late March 2021.

Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines will fly from Bratislava to three destinations in Ukraine, namely Kyiv, Kharkov and Lviv.

7. Dec 2020 at 11:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff