Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

How “artery-clogging” Slovak Christmas delicacies brought an American back to life

Listen to Jeremy Hill recount his very first Christmas in Slovakia, when he rediscovered the healing magic of the holiday season.

The Christmas market on the Main Square.The Christmas market on the Main Square. (Source: TASR)

Just after moving to Slovakia, American Jeremy Hill felt a lump in his throat. His November was spent recovering from surgery while the weeks preceding Christmas were marked by some devastating news.

Upon examination, an oncologist, who was “a special kind of terrible”, told Hill the tumour was cancerous.

Reeling from the news, Hill was hardly in the Christmas spirit. Plus, as an American, he had grown increasingly tired of the often commercialised nature of the year-end holiday.

In an effort to cheer him up, Hill’s wife convinced him to join her at the famed Christmas markets, where Slovaks flock every year for some seasonal delicacies. Although he was sceptical at first, Hill tried some greasy Slovak favourites, which soon renewed his spirits.

“The warmth spread from my sticky lips to my icy toes,” recounted Hill. “Soon I was out of my head and back in the world.”

Christmastime, marked by both Slovak and American traditions in the Hill household, is now his saving grace, a special time of joy and togetherness that gets him through the hard winters and harder times.

Understanding that this Christmas will be like no other in recent memory due to the ongoing pandemic, Hill wanted to share this special podcast with fellow readers of The Slovak Spectator.

Have a listen as he recounts his unusual, and unforgettable, first Christmas in Slovakia:

17. Dec 2020 at 7:15  | Jeremy Hill

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Restart of Slovak economy should be green

Slovakia wants to use billions of euros from the EU’s recovery plan on green economy.

A higher scope of recycling and the elimination of old, toxic environmental burdens are on Slovakia’s reform agenda.

News digest: Christmas curfew starts this Saturday

The first hospital for COVID-19 patients only opened. The cabinet passes new security and defence strategy.

Cabinet members Marek Krajčí (l), Štefan Holý (centre) and Ivan Korčok (r) announce new restrictions for Christmastime.

Appellate procedure in promissory notes case adjourned. A defendant failed to show up

Pavol Rusko claimed hospitalisation after an attack.

Marian Kočner leaving the court

Slovak pupils still lag behind OECD and EU average in mathematics

Results in natural sciences are comparable with other countries.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)