Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The residence status of UK citizens in Slovakia will change

The Slovak parliament adopted new legislation as a response to the approaching end of the Brexit transition period.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: AP/TASR)

The residence status of UK citizens and their family members who use their right to free movement until December 31, 2020 and stay in Slovakia will be modified.

The change is a response to the situation when the Brexit transition period ends.

Related articleUK nationals in Slovakia advised to take action as end of transition period nears Read more 

Slovakia has decided to use the declaratory system for British nationals resident in the country, meaning that UK nationals and their family members who registered with the Foreigners’ Police before January 1, 2021 are not required to apply for a new residential status. They only need to ask for new residence documents by June 30, 2021.

The UK nationals who will not ask for a residence permit before December 31, 2020 will be able to do so anytime in the future. However, they will have to prove they are entitled to do so.

The family members who will want to join UK nationals after January 1, 2021 will have to prove their relationship to the UK national and that it existed even before the end of the transition period. This condition does not apply to children.

Related articleFAQ: Non-EU citizens - dealing with immigration authorities Read more 

This stems from an amendment to the law on the residence of foreigners, which will come into force on January 1, 2021, approved by the parliament on December 8. The change was discussed in a fast-tracked proceeding and approved by 143 MPs present, the SITA newswire reported.

The amendment will enable the UK nationals and their family members, who had been living in Slovakia for more than five years and were registered as EU nationals, to be granted an unlimited permanent residence permit. The UK nationals and their family members who had been living in Slovakia for less than five years will be granted the permanent residence permit for five years.

9. Dec 2020 at 12:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Foreigners in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Brexit, Foreigners' Police

Top stories

We do not need a test to enter a shopping mall, so why do it in schools?

Slovakia is a rarity when it comes to closed schools, says director of the National Education Institute.

Some children returned to schools after testing on December 7.

President Čaputová one of the 100 most powerful women in the world

Zuzana Čaputová appears on the Forbes list a second time.

President Zuzana Čaputová

News digest: Number of hospitalised patients breaks records, lockdown still an option

Some restaurants have opened to protest restrictions. Ministers introduce new defence and security strategy.

Ivan Korčok and Jaroslav Naď presented Security and Defence Strategy.

Multinational giant purchases Slovak Slido

It will become a part of the Cisco Webex platform.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)