Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovaks give up too early. They must be like Vlhová to win, ex-ballet dancer says

Former ballet dancer Mário Radačovský on COVID-19, his ambition to head the Slovak National Theatre, and Slovak mentality.

10. Dec 2020 at 12:25 Kristína Kúdelová

Mário Radačovský would like to become the new general director of the Slovak National Theatre. (Source: SME - MARKO ERD)

He has worked with the best and toughest artists in the world, but he has never experienced such ego trips as can be seen in Slovakia. Humiliation, reluctance to work and improve, calls for higher salaries, and hypersensitivity to criticism are things that he cannot understand.

Dancer and choreographer MÁRIO RADAČOVSKÝ would like to return to Bratislava and become the general director of the Slovak National Theatre (SND). He would look forward to it, but at the same time he is afraid of the moods in which he would find the employees there after the wild time the theatre has been through.

He would like to find more "non-Slovak" people like skier Petra Vlhová and would like to motivate them like Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp. A few weeks ago, he recovered from a severe COVID-19 infection, yet he does not understand why life in the country should stop because of the virus.

