President appoints new General Prosecutor, despite accusations that he lied during his hearing

President hopes new general prosecutor will heal the prosecutor’s office.

President Zuzana Čaputová appointed Maroš Žilinka as new General ProsecutorPresident Zuzana Čaputová appointed Maroš Žilinka as new General Prosecutor (Source: TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová appointed Maroš Žilinka as the new General Prosecutor on December 10th.

“I really hope that this day will be commemorative,” the president said in her speech after appointing Žilinka. “That we will remember it as a new day about which historians will write, that a new era in the functioning of the prosecutor’s office began on this day.”

Čaputová is anticipating that he will heal the prosecutor’s office and remove features of institutional unculture. Žilinka is also expected to open up the prosecutor’s office to greater public scrutiny.

She stated that the prosecutor should not only be impartial and not succumb to the influences of his environment but that he should be seen to do so.

He lied about meeting with Sulík

With this statement, the president was reacting to information published earlier today which claimed that Žilinka had lied during his public hearing as a candidate for General Prosecutor.

10. Dec 2020 at 18:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Maroš Žilinka

