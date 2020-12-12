People protested against the government again

The police had to disperse the crowd.

Hundreds of people gathered in Bratislava on December 12 to protest against the government. (Source: SME)

Another protest against the Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) government was held in Bratislava on December 12, organised by the far-right Kotlebovci – People's Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS).

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Presidential Palace. Most did not wear masks and brought Slovak flags instead.

The protest ended after about an hour, but people refused to leave. The police had to intervene to disperse the crowd. They detained at least two protesters.

The national emergency is still in place in Slovakia, and public assemblies with more than six people are still prohibited.

12. Dec 2020 at 14:11 | Compiled by Spectator staff