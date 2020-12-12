Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Petra Vlhová ends third in Courchevel

She was defeated by Marta Bassino and Sara Hector.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhová speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France.Slovakia's Petra Vlhová speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France. (Source: AP/TASR)

The December 12 giant slalom race in Courchevel in France ended the winning line of Slovak skier Petra Vlhová.

Although she ended first in the first round, she lost the lead in the second. She placed third, falling 0.59 s behind the winner, Marta Bassino of Italy (2:19.03). Sara Hector of Sweden ended second (+0.46 s).

Post by petavlhova.

Vlhová still leads the World Cup standings, though.

Related articleSlovak skier Vlhová dominates the World Cup series. She won third consecutive race Read more 

12. Dec 2020 at 14:24  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Petra Vlhová

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

People protested against the government again

The police had to disperse the crowd.

Hundreds of people gathered in Bratislava on December 12 to protest against the government.

Blog: The rewards for learning a language are greater than you imagine

On the importance of English and English as a second language.

US Embassy awards three Slovaks for pursuing human rights

A judge, a journalist and a Holocaust survivor receive awards.

Award winning Slovaks and Ambassador Bridget Brink

Court acquits police officers who reportedly bullied Roma boys

The proceedings have come to an end after nearly 12 years.

Six Roma boys were reportedly bullied by police officers in Košice in March 2009
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)