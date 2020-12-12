Petra Vlhová ends third in Courchevel

The December 12 giant slalom race in Courchevel in France ended the winning line of Slovak skier Petra Vlhová.
Although she ended first in the first round, she lost the lead in the second. She placed third, falling 0.59 s behind the winner, Marta Bassino of Italy (2:19.03). Sara Hector of Sweden ended second (+0.46 s).
Vlhová still leads the World Cup standings, though.
12. Dec 2020 at 14:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff