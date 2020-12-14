More than one third of Slovaks believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus

More than 30 percent of people in Slovakia would get vaccinated, surveys suggest.

More than one-third of Slovaks believe that the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus is artificially overvalued. At the same time, people who agree with the conspiracy theories about the disease are more prone to violate anti-pandemic measures and refuse vaccination.

This stems from a survey titled Values and society during COVID-19 pandemic, carried out by the Institute of Sociology of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) between November 3 and 20 on 1,021 respondents.

Another survey, conducted by the GLOBSEC organisation, also confirmed that more than one-third of respondents from Slovakia tend to believe conspiracy theories. This is the highest share in the Visegrad Group (V4) countries.

Women believe conspiracy theories more

More than 49 percent of respondents in the SAV survey agreed that the coronavirus was most probably made in a lab. On the other hand, only 7.5 percent of respondents believe that the symptoms are caused by the 5G network.

14. Dec 2020 at 11:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff