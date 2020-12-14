Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

More than one third of Slovaks believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus

More than 30 percent of people in Slovakia would get vaccinated, surveys suggest.

(Source: AP/SITA)

More than one-third of Slovaks believe that the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus is artificially overvalued. At the same time, people who agree with the conspiracy theories about the disease are more prone to violate anti-pandemic measures and refuse vaccination.

Related articleHealth Ministry gearing up for COVID vaccines Read more 

This stems from a survey titled Values and society during COVID-19 pandemic, carried out by the Institute of Sociology of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) between November 3 and 20 on 1,021 respondents.

Another survey, conducted by the GLOBSEC organisation, also confirmed that more than one-third of respondents from Slovakia tend to believe conspiracy theories. This is the highest share in the Visegrad Group (V4) countries.

Women believe conspiracy theories more

More than 49 percent of respondents in the SAV survey agreed that the coronavirus was most probably made in a lab. On the other hand, only 7.5 percent of respondents believe that the symptoms are caused by the 5G network.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Dec 2020 at 11:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Don’t get lost in Bratislava. Some public transport stops change names

Some stops will be named after the original names of their localities.

Names of some public transport stops will change.

2020 has had its positives

We were forced to rethink who essential workers are and more.

Illustrative stock photo

Virtual tour shows more of Bratislava than a classical one

Alternative tour operators respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with creative solutions.

The WWII monument Slavín is one of sites visited during the Bratislava Communism Virtual Tour.

People protested against the government again

The police had to disperse the crowd.

Hundreds of people gathered in Bratislava on December 12 to protest against the government.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)