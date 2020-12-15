Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovak bishops support vaccination against COVID-19

Prevention against infectious diseases is also the protection of life, bishops stated.

The Slovak Bishops Conference (KBS) supports vaccination against COVID-19. They issued a statement earlier in December in which they acknowledge that disinformation about the vaccination is spreading. They have addressed questions about ethical issues connected with the development and production of vaccines.

“The Catechism of the Catholic Church reminds us that life and the physical body are precious gifts that God has entrusted us,” the statement of the conference reads. “We should reasonably take care of it and also take into consideration the needs of others and common well-being. An important part of life and health protection is also prevention against infectious diseases.”

15. Dec 2020 at 11:16  | Compiled by Spectator staff

