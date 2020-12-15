Slovak pupils still lag behind OECD and EU average in mathematics

Results in natural sciences are comparable with other countries.

The fourth cycle of the international study TIMSS was conducted in 2019 in Slovakia. It evaluated student results in Mathematics and natural sciences in the fourth grade of primary school.

Pupils earned a total score of 510 points, a result significantly lower than the average of participating countries of the EU (527 points) and OECD (529 points), the TASR newswire reported.

Pupils scored better in natural sciences. It was comparable with countries of the EU and OECD, the Education Ministry reported.

Results are still under the OECD average

15. Dec 2020 at 11:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff