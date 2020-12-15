Due date of deferral levies postponed to next year

Labour minister wants to help employers and self-employed people, whose income has dropped significantly compared to last year.

Levies for social insurer Sociálna Poisťovňa do not have to paid until June 30, 2021. Payments were originally due at the end of the year.

The government approved a proposal by Labour Minister Milan Krajniak. The aim is to reduce the economic consequences of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus.

“The situation on the labour market mirrors the unfavourable development of the pandemic situation,” Krajniak said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “The consequence is the decreased ability of the insured party to repay the deferral levies.”

Postponed to June 30

The extension of the deferral period until June 30, 2021 should concern premiums policyholders have to pay deferred for March, May, June and July of this year during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Likewise, the postponement of the due date of the social security levies will apply to the premiums for December of this year, which are now due by June 30, 2021.

15. Dec 2020 at 11:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff