Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Restart of Slovak economy should be green

Slovakia wants to use billions of euros from the EU’s recovery plan on green economy.

A higher scope of recycling and the elimination of old, toxic environmental burdens are on Slovakia’s reform agenda.A higher scope of recycling and the elimination of old, toxic environmental burdens are on Slovakia’s reform agenda. (Source: Sme)

Economies across the world are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Slovakia is no exception. Along with other countries it is looking for solutions to help companies and to restart the economy, which should be green.

“Economic growth cannot be at the expense of the environment,” said Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO), adding that after the novel coronavirus crisis is over, we will ask ourselves what lessons we have learned.

The Igor Matovič government wants Slovakia to take this opportunity to finally address the country’s deficit in modern technologies, environmental, and informational technologies and ride the green economy wave.

One of eight topics

17. Dec 2020 at 8:25  | Jana Liptáková

