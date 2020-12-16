People in Slovakia would prefer a lockdown to mass testing

They consider mandatory testing a bigger interference in their privacy.

When deciding between a lockdown and mandatory nationwide testing, Slovaks would opt for the former. At the same time, there is quite a large group (36.1 percent) that does not prefer any of these options.

This stems from a survey titled How are you, Slovakia?, carried out by the MNFORCE agency, the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) and the Seesame company between December 10-14 on 1,000 respondents.

PM Matovič in mind

The mandatory testing is supported by a decreasing number of people who approve of the steps taken by the government to contain the pandemic. There are two explanations for this, according to Miloslav Bahna of SAV’s Institute of Sociology.

“The first is the strong connection between the testing and the prime minister with his dropping popularity,” Bahna said, as quoted by the TASR newswire, adding that the question of testing in this case is also an answer to whether people approve of the prime minister’s decisions.

Second is that people consider the mandatory testing a bigger interference in their privacy that also requires active participation than the restrictions accompanying the lockdown, he said.

Support from those who approve of the gov't

A lockdown as a way to stop the pandemic from spreading was supported by 40.7 percent of respondents (with 21.4 percent expressing full support), while 23.1 percent opted for mandatory testing (14.8 percent said they fully support it).

Mandatory testing was chosen as the preferable option mostly by respondents who approve of the government’s actions to contain the virus. Of them, 32.6 percent support the testing.

Respondents claiming that the nationwide testing helped to fight the pandemic also support mandatory testing, TASR reported.

On the other hand, the option was picked by 18 percent of respondents who are dissatisfied with the government’s steps.

Government still has not revealed measures

Meanwhile, people in Slovakia are still waiting for the government to announce what Christmas will look like.

The pandemic commission proposed after its December 11 meeting to impose a curfew again, but this proposal was turned down by the cabinet on December 14. Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) has admitted that restrictions will be toughened up, but details are expected to be revealed on Wednesday, December 16.

Meanwhile, President Zuzana Čaputová said after meeting with scientists that the situation is very serious and the measures currently in place are not sufficient. She appreciated the proposal of the pandemic commission and called on people to be responsible.

The Union of Towns of Slovakia has also called on the government to apply a harder lockdown as soon as possible as the epidemiological situation in some municipalities is unsustainable, TASR reported.

16. Dec 2020 at 10:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff