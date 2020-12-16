Who are the biggest polluters in Slovakia?

Košice Region is the most polluted area.

The environment in Slovakia is polluted mostly by companies active in the metallurgy industry.

As much as 85.5 percent of all carbon monoxide emissions are generated by the industry, while 7.7 percent of emissions are generated by companies producing concrete, 2.6 percent by firms active in the power and mining industry, and 1.2 percent by construction companies.

This stems from an analysis of the Research Institute of Social and Economic Risks (IVRA).

U.S. Steel the worst

The largest polluter is U.S. Steel Košice, which produced more than 65,000 tonnes of carbon monoxide emissions in 2019, the analysis suggests.

It is four times more than what the second biggest polluter, metallurgy company Slovalco, produced (more than 15,500 tonnes). The third largest polluter is the producer of concrete, Cenmac (more than 4,200 tonnes), the SITA newswire reported.

The biggest producers of nitrogen oxides

The largest producers of another pollutant, nitrogen oxides, are companies active in the power and mining industry (26.9 percent), metallurgy (22.3 percent), concrete production (18.3 percent), wood processing and paper production (8.4 percent), chemistry and plastics (8 percent), construction sector (6.8 percent), and other production (3 percent).

The biggest producer of nitrogen oxide emissions last year was U.S. Steel Košice, with more than 2,800 tonnes. Second was the CRH company from Veľké Úľany (Trnava Region) with more than 2,200 tonnes, followed by the Slovenské Elektrárne power generator with more than 1,200 tonnes.

The IVRA analysis also showed that the most polluted area is Košice Region, while Trnava Region is the least polluted in both categories, SITA reported.

16. Dec 2020 at 11:19 | Compiled by Spectator staff