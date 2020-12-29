Pandemic the biggest event, but not the only one. Events that changed Slovakia in 2020

- Coronavirus in Slovakia: After a tough spring came a much tougher winter
- Kuciak murder verdict disappointed many
- Parliamentary election ended the rule of Smer
- High-profile arrests and charges continued at a higher pace
- New general prosecutor elected, expected to live up to very high expectations
Or skip to the list of other notable stories from Slovakia in 2020.
Ten months with the pandemic
While the first cases of the then-still-unknown novel coronavirus were officially confirmed in Europe by the end of February, Slovakia remained officially coronavirus-free the longest among its fellow EU members. Slovakia confirmed its first case on March 6, after the election while still under the government of Peter Pellegrini from Smer.
A new government was appointed under strict epidemic measures. The new ministers and President Zuzana Čaputová were all in protective masks and gloves.