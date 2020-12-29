Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Pandemic the biggest event, but not the only one. Events that changed Slovakia in 2020

Smer descended into opposition and split, high-profile arrests have continued.

29. Dec 2020 at 13:50 Nina Hrabovská Francelová

  1. Coronavirus in Slovakia: After a tough spring came a much tougher winter
  2. Kuciak murder verdict disappointed many
  3. Parliamentary election ended the rule of Smer
  4. High-profile arrests and charges continued at a higher pace
  5. New general prosecutor elected, expected to live up to very high expectations

Or skip to the list of other notable stories from Slovakia in 2020.

Ten months with the pandemic

While the first cases of the then-still-unknown novel coronavirus were officially confirmed in Europe by the end of February, Slovakia remained officially coronavirus-free the longest among its fellow EU members. Slovakia confirmed its first case on March 6, after the election while still under the government of Peter Pellegrini from Smer.

A new government was appointed under strict epidemic measures. The new ministers and President Zuzana Čaputová were all in protective masks and gloves.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk