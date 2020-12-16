Automation poses a high risk to jobs in Slovakia

As many as 64 percent of working positions are in danger, according to the World Economic Forum.

Slovakia has the most jobs endangered by the automation of 28 developed countries.

This stems from the 2020 Global Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

As many as 64 percent of jobs are at risk, while 33 percent are at high risk.

Moreover, the economic situation in Slovakia may be endangered by the low level of digital skills in the future.

Nobody is ready

The reports also mentions how countries are prepared for quick recovery and economic transformation.

“None of the 37 surveyed countries is absolutely ready, the ranking showed,” the Business Alliance of Slovakia (PAS) commented, as quoted by the SITA newswire. Slovakia has the worse projections in terms of recovering after the pandemic compared to other developed countries, the Alliance added.

Although the pandemic has affected all countries across the world, not all of them suffered fundamental damages.

“Countries with developed digital economies and digital skills, complex social networks and previous experiences with epidemics handled the impact of the pandemic on their economies and people the best,” PAS said, as quoted by SITA.

There are four pillars for managing the future economic transformation, according to WEF: a favourable institutional environment, flexible labour market, competitive market environment, and innovation framework.

