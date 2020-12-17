Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

One village, one type of embroidery. A book-like box unveils 100 distinct Slovak designs

Designer Tomáš Kompaník travelled around Slovakia to collect stories and designs for his second book.

Mária from Liptovská Teplička wears her traditional costume daily. Also, she embroiders, sings and writes her own folk songs.Mária from Liptovská Teplička wears her traditional costume daily. Also, she embroiders, sings and writes her own folk songs. (Source: Courtesy of T. K.)

“It was unacceptable for neighbours in a settlement to have two identical types of embroidery. Each had to be different,” reads the cover of a purple book, weighing four kilograms.

It is indeed an unusual book. You cannot turn the pages as it is not bound. Instead, every single page, full of illustrations, colours and riveting stories, can be removed from their box.

Two years ago, graphic designer Tomáš Kompaník set out on a journey around Slovakia to research the book, visiting a hundred villages and persuading locals to open up their large wooden chests and show him traditional costumes with rare and rich embroidery.

Prémiový obsah na SME.sk môžete čítať
prvú hodinu ZADARMO

Tento článok je odomknutý do 13:22
Pre dočítanie článku zadarmo sa stačí zaregistrovať.
Zaregistrovať sa
Máte už konto alebo predplatné SME.sk? Prihláste sa

17. Dec 2020 at 12:22  | Monika Moravčíková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Restart of Slovak economy should be green

Slovakia wants to use billions of euros from the EU’s recovery plan on green economy.

A higher scope of recycling and the elimination of old, toxic environmental burdens are on Slovakia’s reform agenda.

News digest: Christmas curfew starts this Saturday

The first hospital for COVID-19 patients only opened. The cabinet passes new security and defence strategy.

Cabinet members Marek Krajčí (l), Štefan Holý (centre) and Ivan Korčok (r) announce new restrictions for Christmastime.

Appellate procedure in promissory notes case adjourned. A defendant failed to show up

Pavol Rusko claimed hospitalisation after an attack.

Marian Kočner leaving the court

Slovak pupils still lag behind OECD and EU average in mathematics

Results in natural sciences are comparable with other countries.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)