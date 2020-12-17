Junior coalition party SaS jumps over its partner OĽaNO

Hlas would win election in December.

If the parliamentary election had taken place in December, the Hlas party of Peter Pellegrini would have won with support of 20.9 percent.

The second would be junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) with 15.8 percent, followed by the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) of PM Igor Matovič with 11 percent.

These are the results of the poll conducted by the Focus polling agency for the private broadcaster TV Markíza, between December 8 and 14 on 1,000 respondents.

The opposition Smer party and far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) would make it to the parliament, too, with 9.8 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively. The non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia would win parliamentary seats as well, supported by 6 percent of respondents; also Sme Rodina of Boris Kollár would make it through with 5.4 percent.

The current ruling coalition would fail to have enough parliamentary seats to form a coalition, not even if joined by Progressive Slovakia.

Current opposition leader Pellegrini could form a coalition with Smer and ĽSNS.

17. Dec 2020 at 11:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff