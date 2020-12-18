Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

COVID-19 shot to be available for ordinary people in Slovakia by Easter

First vaccines expected to arrive in Slovakia on December 26.

Vaccines are expected to be delivered to Slovakia on Boxing Day. Vaccines are expected to be delivered to Slovakia on Boxing Day. (Source: AP/SITA)

Slovakia is ready for the COVID-19 vaccinations, the Slovak Health Ministry stated in reaction to the European Commission President Ursula von den Leyen's announcement that the vaccination will start in the EU countries on December 27, 28 and 29.

"Slovakia is ready and currently waiting for the approval of the vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)," the ministry's spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová told the SITA newswire.

The EMA is expected to give the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on December 21.

3 million people

There are 25 vaccination points prepared in Slovakia where the vaccine will be stored and administered. The number is planned to gradually grow. According to earlier information, there should be 79 vaccination points around the country.

18. Dec 2020 at 16:41  | Compiled by Spectator staff

