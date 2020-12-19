Three more ministers tested positive

Remišová, Naď and Holý confirmed they were infected, so did Sme Rodina caucus head.

Three more ministers confirmed they were COVID-positive after PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) announced he tested positive on Friday.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO), Investment Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) and Deputy PM for Legislative Štefan Holý (Sme Rodina) all have COVID-19. Sme Rodina parliamentary caucus head Peter Pčolinský also tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I have not been feeling well since this morning, I've got fever, headache and my whole body aches," Naď wrote on Facebook.

The ministers have called on people to be responsible and follow the rules.

On Thursday, Remišová and Matovič met with their fellow coalition leader Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) to discuss the coalition crisis that Matovič triggered earlier that day, when he called on SaS leader Richard Sulík to step down as economy minister. Kollár has confirmed that he will be isolated and will get tested in five days' time.

All the cabinet members who have been in contact with Matovič are now in isolation and will get tested. The cabinet session took place on Wednesday. Agriculture Minister Ján Mičovský (OĽaNO) is in quarantine since the start of this week after he tested positive. Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO) has been in quarantine since Tuesday, due to a contact with a positive person.

19. Dec 2020 at 8:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff