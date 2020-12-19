Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Three more ministers tested positive

Remišová, Naď and Holý confirmed they were infected, so did Sme Rodina caucus head.

Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí), vice prime minister for investments and informatisation Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí), vice prime minister for investments and informatisation (Source: TASR)

Three more ministers confirmed they were COVID-positive after PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) announced he tested positive on Friday.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO), Investment Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) and Deputy PM for Legislative Štefan Holý (Sme Rodina) all have COVID-19. Sme Rodina parliamentary caucus head Peter Pčolinský also tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I have not been feeling well since this morning, I've got fever, headache and my whole body aches," Naď wrote on Facebook.

The ministers have called on people to be responsible and follow the rules.

On Thursday, Remišová and Matovič met with their fellow coalition leader Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) to discuss the coalition crisis that Matovič triggered earlier that day, when he called on SaS leader Richard Sulík to step down as economy minister. Kollár has confirmed that he will be isolated and will get tested in five days' time.

All the cabinet members who have been in contact with Matovič are now in isolation and will get tested. The cabinet session took place on Wednesday. Agriculture Minister Ján Mičovský (OĽaNO) is in quarantine since the start of this week after he tested positive. Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO) has been in quarantine since Tuesday, due to a contact with a positive person.

19. Dec 2020 at 8:21  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: PM has COVID and vaccine expected over Christmas

Epidemic the worst so far in Slovakia. Government to roll out COVID vaccination programme in a few days. Police will be checking on curfew.

PM Igor Matovič attended an EU summit in Brussels one week before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

One village, one type of embroidery. A book-like box unveils 100 distinct Slovak designs

Designer Tomáš Kompaník travelled around Slovakia to collect stories and designs for his second book.

Mária from Liptovská Teplička wears her traditional costume daily. Also, she embroiders, sings and writes her own folk songs.

Sulík's party more popular than prime minister's OĽaNO

Hlas would win election in December.

Parliament

Roundup: Humongous catfishes rescued from the emptied Ružiná Dam

Explore a little bit of Slovak embroidery in the roundup, and in a new design book.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová accepts the Peace Light of Bethlehem from scouts at the Presidential Palace on December 15, 2020. The tradition, launched in Austria in 1987, has spread to many European countries and the Americas since then.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)