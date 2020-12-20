Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Obligatory quarantine for all people travelling from the UK

The quarantine is obligatory from December 21, 0:00.

(Source: SITA)

The Health Ministry declared all people travelling from the UK must quarantine upon arrival in Slovakia. This decision was made after a new strain of the coronavirus was discovered in the UK and the Republic of South Africa.

The quarantine is obligatory from December 21, 0:00, for all travellers arriving from the UK. Travellers can end their quarantine after they receive a negative RT-PCR test result, which should be taken on the fifth day after entering Slovakia.

Each citizen of the UK should register at http://korona.gov.sk/ehranica immediately after crossing the border, and, when asked by police officials, should be able to show he or she fulfilled the obligation.

More details are expected on December 21.

20. Dec 2020 at 22:23  | Compiled by Spectator staff

