Antigen testing was launched in Tatra ski resorts

People are still recommended to get tested before they leave home for skiing or a winter vacation.

In the ski resorts Tatranská Lomnica and Štrbské Pleso mobile containers were installed for sampling points of antigen tests. The operation was launched on December 22.

Skiers and hotel guests have to have a negative test result no older than 72 hours.

“From Tuesday, we would like to have our own testing points in Tatranská Lomnica, at Štrbské Pleso and in Jasná, in operation,” said Juraj Chovaňák, the marketing director of Tatry Mountain Resort (TMR).

While in the High Tatras, there are mobile containers, in Jasná the sampling point should be placed on the slope Biela púť.

“The aim is to do everything we can for the safety of skiing and the winter stays of our clients,” Chovaňák added.

Testing at home is preferable

The establishment of such containers was not easy, said Dušan Slavkovský, director of mountain resort High Tatras. Securing the administration, mobile containers, sampling teams and tests was a challenge.

Detailed operation times and other information about the mobile sampling points can be found on the websites of the mountain resorts.

However, people are still recommended to get tested before they leave home for skiing or a winter vacation.

“It has several advantages. They will get to the slope without delays, they avoid waiting time and in the case of a positive test result, they can deal with the situation immediately at home without the need for further travelling,” said Igor Mráz, director of the resorts in the Liptov region.

Other measures still in place

Guests and skiers can currently use six testing points near the High Tatras and 11 after arriving at Jasná from Liptov or Horehronie. Regional Tourism Organisations are coordinating the establishment of others in touristic localities so they can be ready before the holiday.

Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia Read more

Other preventive measures remain in place – social distancing, a mask mandate in cable cars, which are limited to people living in the same household, eating only in the form of delivery and takeaway.

Currently, only the ski resorts Jasná, Štrbské Pleso and Tatranská Lomnica are open, and the ground funicular from Starý Smokovec to Hrebienok is also in operation, as well as the red cable car to Lomnický Peak.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Roháče in Západné Tatry (Western Tatras) (Source: Miroslav Mäsiar)

22. Dec 2020 at 17:11 | Compiled by Spectator staff