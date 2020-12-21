Medovník baker from eastern Slovakia bakes angels and fairies

She has been baking for more than 20 years. See the gallery.

Marianna Chvastová is an artist from Michalovce who bakes medovník, the traditional Christmas honey cake, in various shapes.

Chvastová has been baking and decorating medovník for Christmas and Easter for more than 20 years.

She said that success depends on the quality of the icing. She recommends using the finest powdered sugar. To colour the icing, she uses gel food colours.

When searching for inspiration, she looks to everyday life. The common Christmas motif of angels was replaced by fairies this year.





21. Dec 2020 at 11:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff