Coalition copes with COVID and crisis

- Coronavirus and crisis infect the ruling cabinet, and not only.
- Ready for the vaccine? First jabs to be administered after Christmas.
- Former economy minister and Hlas co-founder faces corruption charges.
The maladies of the ruling coalition
The coronavirus epidemic indicators for Slovakia keep swelling so much so that the top government posts have been directly affected. PM Igor Matovič of OĽaNO has COVID and has been in quarantine since Friday, the last working day of a week when he attended two cabinet sessions, one meeting with his coalition partners and reportedly the session of the OĽaNO parliamentary caucus.
21. Dec 2020 at 13:04 | Michaela Terenzani