Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Coalition copes with COVID and crisis

PM calls economy minister an idiot and demands his resignation. He and several ministers test positive one day later. Former economy minister of Pellegrini's cabinet is in hot water.

Economy Minister Richard SulíkEconomy Minister Richard Sulík (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription.

The maladies of the ruling coalition

The coronavirus epidemic indicators for Slovakia keep swelling so much so that the top government posts have been directly affected. PM Igor Matovič of OĽaNO has COVID and has been in quarantine since Friday, the last working day of a week when he attended two cabinet sessions, one meeting with his coalition partners and reportedly the session of the OĽaNO parliamentary caucus.

21. Dec 2020 at 13:04  | Michaela Terenzani

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

