Poll: Kollár and Kotleba slightly above the electability treshold (graphs)

Pellegrini’s party would win the election.

If the parliamentary election took place in December, former PM Peter Pellegrini's party Hlas would win with 22.8 percent of votes.

This is the result of a poll conducted by the AKO polling agency between December 17 and 19 on 1,000 respondents.

Junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) would be second with 16.2 percent, followed by Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) with 14.2 percent.

Smer would gain 9 percent of the vote while Progressive Slovakia would make it to parliament with 6.5 percent. Slightly above the electability threshold is also Sme Rodina of Boris Kollár with 5.7 percent and People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) with 5.7 percent.

Junior coalition party Za Ľudí would not make it to the parliament with only 4.7 percent of votes.

21. Dec 2020 at 17:07 | Compiled by Spectator staff