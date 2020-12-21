Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovak wine producers call on people to purchase local wines

The label #PoctiveSlovenske helps wine lovers recognise local wine.

This year the most popular wine tasting events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.This year the most popular wine tasting events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: TASR)

Slovak wine growers and wine producers are calling on local wine lovers to choose Slovak wines over foreign ones during the upcoming holiday season as the sale of Slovak wine has fallen to the lowest level in a decade. This is because the COVID-19 pandemic has not only closed restaurants but has also cancelled several wine tasting events.

“At stake is the future of viticulture and wine production in Slovakia,” writes the Guild of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Slovakia, as cited by the TASR newswire. “The key is the shopping behaviour of consumers and their habits.”

By regularly purchasing Slovak wines not only during Christmas, Slovak consumers will help the local economy, keep jobs in the sector, preserve vineyards, which have been decreasing every year, and compensate winegrowers and winemakers for the missing state aid.

To support these efforts, the guild created on December 21 the label #PoctiveSlovenske, which means #Genuine Slovak, for local wine.

(Source: Courtesy FB of the Guild of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Slovakia)

The label is a guarantee that the wine was produced from grapes grown in Slovakia and that the production took place in Slovakia, too. Moreover, it is proof that it has the lowest carbon and environmental footprint, contributing to climate neutrality as a result.

Wines with this label also support sustainable wine production, cultural heritage, wine tourism and food self-sufficiency in Slovakia.

“We perceive the current crisis as an opportunity to show that we also have here in Slovakia quality, healthy and sustainable wines and food,” writes the guild.

21. Dec 2020 at 17:20  | Compiled by Spectator staff

