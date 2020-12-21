Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Bratislava is getting visually cleaner

Tens of advertisement billboards have disappeared from public spaces.

As many as 39 such cityboards were removed from streets of Bratislava recently. As many as 39 such cityboards were removed from streets of Bratislava recently. (Source: Courtesy of teh Bratislava City Council)

Bratislava city council is gradually cleansing the public spaces of the Slovak capital of advertising facilities. Recently, climbing plants have replaced the large billboards on the brick wall of the University Hospital on Americké Square while almost 40 smaller cityboards have been removed from the streets.

“We are fulfilling our promise for cleaner public spaces and we continue to combat excessive visual smog,” writes Bratislava spokesperson Katarína Rajčanová in a press release.

After an agreement with the city council, the advertising companies Nubium and ISPA removed 10 billboards from the hospital wall while the remaining two will be removed during the first months of 2021.

Also, following the city council's withdrawal from a rental contract with the private company QEX, it removed 39 cityboards from the streets. These advertisement boards were often placed chaotically, often limited pedestrians and cyclists in their movement, excessively narrowed pavements and hindered greenery in its growth, the city council noted.

“They also created a visual barrier within public spaces, reducing the quality of the urban environment,” wrote Rajčanová. “We will not conceptually consider the placement of such advertising facilities in the future.”

There are no more cityboards on city land. Futhermore, the city council has submitted dozens of applications for permission to remove illegal advertising facilities. As soon as construction offices issue the respective documents, the city council will start their removal.

The city council is calling on people to report any inappropriately located advertising facilities, via the odkazprestarostu.sk platform for example.

21. Dec 2020 at 16:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

